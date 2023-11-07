John Waters celebrates British Pop invasion in new show, Radio Luxembourg

"We could hide under the bedclothes to muffle the sound from our parents' ears, tune in to 208 on the medium waveband, and listen to Roy Orbison and Frankie Avalon, Motown and the Four Seasons and Dion. The list was long beyond our wildest dreams. When we no longer had to hide the Beatles exploded onto the scene followed by so many others, and the 'British Invasion' really began including bands like The Moody Blues, the Kinks, The Who and scores of others. This was our identity."