Cross has been creating music for the last 25 years, from Gerling to Jep and Dep, and has written songs with Kool Keith, Kylie Minogue. He played shows with artists ranging from Beastie Boys, Beck, and Happy Monday to Johnny Marr, Courtney Barnett, Ryley Walker, Smog, Will Oldham to recently Ed Kuepper and Jim White, Mess-esque, Marissa Anderson, Lost Ragas and the Apartments.