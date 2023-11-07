Darren "D.C" Cross is an Australian guitarist and storyteller.
Cross' music is inspired by the 1960s and 1970s mainstays of American and British acoustic guitar (John Fahey, Roy Harper, Leo Kottke, Elizabeth Cotton, Nick Drake, Bert Jansch) but he is consciously forging his own musical identity within an Australian landscape.
Cross has been creating music for the last 25 years, from Gerling to Jep and Dep, and has written songs with Kool Keith, Kylie Minogue. He played shows with artists ranging from Beastie Boys, Beck, and Happy Monday to Johnny Marr, Courtney Barnett, Ryley Walker, Smog, Will Oldham to recently Ed Kuepper and Jim White, Mess-esque, Marissa Anderson, Lost Ragas and the Apartments.
His latest album, Wizard, is the fourth episode of the D.C Cross story.
Studying the acoustic guitar as a solo instrument even further, Cross this time has brought in influences as far reaching as Doc Watson, Enya, Chuck Wild, Muddy Waters and the Tacoma catalog to make something uniquely Australian.
Mastered by Chuck Johnson, who really makes the album float into a blissful utopia, Cross did everything else himself: Composed, recorded, produced, artwork design, what you see is an unfiltered artistic vision.
Cross is fiercely independent, totally devoted, loves telling a story and is always threatening to conquer up something magical with the guitar.
Fresh after supporting Ed Kuepper at the Blue Mountains Theatre in September, Cross is performing on Sunday, November 19 at the Side B Vinyl Cafe in Blackheath at 6pm. For tickets visit humanitix.com.
