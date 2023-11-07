Darren "D.C." Cross is an Australian guitarist and storyteller.
His music is inspired by the 1960s and 1970s mainstays of American and British acoustic guitar but he is consciously forging his own musical identity within an Australian landscape.
Cross has been creating music for the last 25 years. He played shows with artists ranging from Beastie Boys, Beck and Happy Monday to Johnny Marr, Courtney Barnett and Ed Kuepper.
Cross is fiercely independent, totally devoted, loves telling a story and is always threatening to conquer up something magical with the guitar.
Fresh after supporting Kuepper at the Blue Mountains Theatre in September, Cross is performing on Sunday, November 19, at the Side B Vinyl Cafe in Blackheath at 6pm. See humanitix.com.
