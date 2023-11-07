Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Guitarist and storyteller Darren Cross in concert at Blackheath

Updated November 9 2023 - 9:43pm, first published November 7 2023 - 1:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darren Cross is performing at Blackheath on November 19. Picture supplied
Darren Cross is performing at Blackheath on November 19. Picture supplied

Darren "D.C." Cross is an Australian guitarist and storyteller.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.