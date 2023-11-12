Lani leaps and bounds to Britain for trampoline championships

Woodford teenager and St Columba's Catholic College student Lani Gleeson is headed to England to take on the best trampoline gymnasts in the world.
The 17-year-old has been selected to represent Australia at the 2023 Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition, competing in the 17-21 age division for tumbling.
Lani said she has been working hard to gain selection for the Australian team and is grateful for the support and encouragement she has received.
"I've had such fantastic support from my family and friends, everyone at St Columba's, and my gymnastics club, The Kachan School of Tumbling and Performance," she said.
Lani is a Year 11 student and is currently completing her HSC via a Pathways option.
By spreading her studies over more than two years, she is able to balance her schoolwork and her demanding gymnastics commitments.
Earlier this year Lani took home a team gold medal and individual silver medal at the Australian Gymnastic Championships in Queensland, which she described as "the best feeling" and "a proud moment".
The competition will be held in Birmingham, England, on November 16-19, as part of the FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships.
