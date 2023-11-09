Donation allows continuation of popular inclusive art class

The long running Inspired by Art program at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will continue for another term, in part due to a generous donation from Teresa Kojta, who is donating funds in memory of her son Daniel Kojta.
Launched in 2014, Inspired by Art is an inclusive, accessible visual arts class that has become a community united by a love of art and expression. Inspired by the exhibitions at the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery and their experiences of living in the Mountains, class members help each other to discover and grow their abilities.
The class is currently exhibiting as part of the sensorial exhibition. Their work, Inclusion, is made of recycled fabric, waste material and acrylic paint. Visitors are invited to play with fabric body parts and build a body on the gallery wall.
The groups' artist statement accompanying the work says: "The collection (of works) demonstrates the skill and confidence we have developed over many years under the guidance of our teacher/artist Clare who allows us to let the magic of our imaginations fly."
Inclusion is a visual expression of the ethos of the Inspired by Art Class which encourages the students to work together, discover and build upon new skills to create their own expressive artworks. Inspired by Art is a place for encouragement and experimentation.
Teresa Kojta said the sponsorship is as a way of remembering Daniel and connecting to his passion for visual arts, to "keep his artistic legacy alive, Daniel would be so proud of the participants using their creative abilities".
"His constant inspired determination continues to influence others in the field of arts. As patron of Inspired by Art I am pleased to assist with providing some resources to make it possible. This is what Daniel would have wanted."
The current term of Inspired by Art is running at the Cultural Centre in Katoomba on Tuesday mornings from November 7 through to December 5. Anyone interested in joining the class, this year or next, should contact the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre Reception on 4780 5410.
