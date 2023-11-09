Blue Mountains Gazette
Donation allows continuation of popular inclusive art class

Updated November 10 2023 - 12:18pm, first published November 9 2023 - 12:00pm
The long running Inspired by Art program at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre will continue for another term, in part due to a generous donation from Teresa Kojta, who is donating funds in memory of her son Daniel Kojta.

Local News

