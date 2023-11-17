As the year winds down, Penrith Conservatorium of Music presents two classical concerts at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
Penrith Youth Orchestra & Richard Bonynge Ensemble in Concert will be on Sunday, November 26, with a very special guest of honour in attendance - Maestro Richard Bonynge. Penrith Youth Orchestra will be playing Tchaikovsky, Wagner, Beethoven and Schubert. Richard Bonynge Ensemble will play a piano quintet by Antonin Dvorak, along with excerpts from traditional Scandinavian music.
Penrith Youth Orchestra (PYO) is the evolution of the highly successful Penrith Strings Ensemble that was established in 2015 by the Australian Chamber Orchestra, Penrith Symphony Orchestra and Penrith Conservatorium of Music at the Joan. In 2018, PYO was launched to expand orchestral skills training and performance opportunities for young musicians in western Sydney.
Established in 2021, the elite Richard Bonynge Ensemble comprises some of the finest young talents in western Sydney. With mentorship from experienced professional musicians, the ensemble aims to create its own distinctive style, all the while cultivating the next generation of first-class musicians.
Penrith Youth Orchestra & Richard Bonynge Ensemble in Concert will show at the Joan on Sunday, November 26 at 3pm. Tickets: $20/$15. A booking fee of $5 applies.
The Penrith Con Annual Concert on Sunday, December 7, celebrates the diligent work and creativity of Penrith Conservatorium students. The concert will feature both group performances from Penrith Con's Ensemble program, and solo performances from the 2023 scholarship students. The evening will also feature a special performance by the recipient of the 2023 Silvy Medal.
The Silvy Medal is a student award that honours the work of Valda Silvy, who has been instrumental and highly influential in shaping the musical landscape of western Sydney, in particular the Penrith region. She has been a tireless champion of emerging artists and composers.
Valda has made countless invaluable contributions to music in western Sydney, including founding the Penrith Conservatorium of Music over 30 years ago.
Penrith Con Annual Concert is on at the Joan on Thursday, December 7, at 3pm. Tickets: $25/$20, student $15, family $50 plus booking fee.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.