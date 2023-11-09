Saturday, November 18, is the final Makers Market of 2023. Join over 25 local stallholders selling handmade artisan crafts.
Love Local Makers Market is an artisan crafts market held on the forecourt of Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Hub in Springwood.
This curated market brings together a range of contemporary local artists and producers, with all goods crafted by hand in the Blue Mountains. Market visitors can browse a variety of unique handmade wares, relax with a coffee and sweet treat, enjoy free entertainment and watch live demonstrations.
Christian Ravello, the children's book author, will be reading stories about Australian animals throughout the day under the tree at Braemar.
Or join the Wagana Dancers in a weaving workshop. Bookings can be made at the Wagana table on market day. $10/person. Maximum 12 people/workshop. Workshops at 10:30am and 11:30am under the Braemar tree.
The market is on Saturday, November 18, 8.30am-1pmt.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.