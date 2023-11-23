Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest presents an exciting summer of cutting-edge music, sound art and artist-led workshops through their new program Simmer.
With a range of analogue and electronic sounds, this series will showcase new approaches to instrumentation and listening environments curated by acclaimed Blue Mountains composer, improvisor and sound artist Monica Brooks.
In addition, there will be a number of workshops for participants to try their hand at new and experimental forms of art making.
The third instalment of Simmer is on Friday, December 1, with a live music performance by Blue Mountains artist, Gail Priest.
Priest has a multi-faceted practice in which sound is the key material of communication and investigation. In her live performance, she uses field recordings, processed voice and noise to explore the interaction of the figurative and the abstract, the sensual and the brutal.
Her practice encompasses performance, recording, sound design for dance and theatre, installation, curation and writing. She has performed and exhibited nationally and internationally and has several CD releases on her own label, Metal Bitch, as well as other labels including Flaming Pines, Endgame Records and Room40.
This initiative is proudly supported by the NSW Government through the Culture Up Late Western Sydney program.
Simmer: Gail Priest is on at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest on Friday, December 1, at 7pm. Tickets: $15.
Simmer: New Movements in Music and Art is on from now until February 23, 2024.
