Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Florist and fundraiser extraordinaire, Peter McTaggart

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 14 2023 - 10:39am, first published November 13 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Peter McTaggart, passionate and celebrated florist, dedicated his life to fundraising for those less fortunate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.