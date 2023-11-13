Peter McTaggart, passionate and celebrated florist, dedicated his life to fundraising for those less fortunate.
He was a president of the Blue Mountains Lantern Club, patron of The Royal Deaf and Blind Institute and past chairman of the Springwood Lions Club.
He was a president of Springwood Hospital Auxiliary, helping to raise money for equipment for the hospital, and was also a member of Rotary.
He restored the heritage-listed Hartfields in Winmalee and was the owner of Hartfields restaurant at the Pioneer Way in Faulconbridge.
He was also a past president of Interflora and made bouquets for endless numbers of Mountains brides.
Peter was born in Sydney in 1933 and educated at a Pymble primary school then at Christian Brothers College in Chatswood.
After leaving school, he worked in his parents' floristry business at Crows Nest, learning all there was to know about the craft.
He travelled internationally to attend conventions and competitions and at one stage was voted the third best florist in the world. At just 25, he was wowing them in London with his floral displays.
In 1956, Peter bought Hartfields at North Springwood (now Winmalee). It was little more than a ruin but he lovingly restored it over many years, travelling up to the Mountains each weekend on his motorbike and staying at the Oriental Hotel.
He created a mansion of renowned beauty and the most magnificent gardens. And he would frequently open Hartfields for musical afternoons, social gatherings and any other function he could turn into a fundraiser.
Fundraising was his focus, particularly the Royal Institute for Deaf and Blind Children at North Rocks. It was what led him to the Blue Mountains Lantern Club, whose mission it is to raise funds for the institute.
He often said he helped the institute because he was lucky enough to be born with sight and unimpaired hearing but other children weren't so lucky.
At his 75th birthday celebration, Kerry Bartlett, former MP for Macquarie, said of him: "Peter is a tireless worker and has dedicated much time and effort to local and other charities for more than 40 years... I cannot overstate the great work Peter does in our local community."
Peter McTaggart was a beloved uncle, brother and friend to many. He died on November 5 at his home at Bucklands, aged 90.
His funeral service will be held at 10.30am on Wednesday, November 22, at St Thomas Aquinas Church in Springwood, with a wake at the Springwood Golf Club from 12:30pm.
