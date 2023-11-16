'If it fits in a shoebox, we can use it': local ladies bringing Christmas to refugees once again

It's that time of the year again; Christmas trees are being set up by holiday lovers, hustle and bustle at the shops is rising, and two local women are coordinating hundreds of goodie-filled boxes to be sent to those in need.
Contributed by members of the community, the Youth Shoebox Project sees emptied boxes filled with gifts for refugee and asylum seeker youths in Australia.
Coordinators Sue Campbell Ross of Able2 and Jackie Mayers of Blue Mountains Refugee Support Group are hoping to receive 500 boxes this year, their sights raised higher than their 425 goal last year as community support continues to ramp up.
Ms Campbell Ross told the Gazette that the unique part of this year's shoebox campaign is a focus on the benefits provided to the donating person, particularly in the guidance provided to children.
"It's teaching social responsibility and kindness... and inspiring ongoing lifelong philanthropy that started with how you felt when you did your shoebox," she said.
"And that whole idea of giving without receiving something back," said Ms Mayers.
Almost all high schools in the Blue Mountains are now involved in the project, with some students even continuing to spread the word and contribute boxes after they graduated.
Three students to date have also received university scholarships aided by their participation in the Youth Shoebox Project.
Ms Mayers said the pair are now looking to further ways to engage the community, such as using the Youth Shoebox Project as a Kris Kringle event for workplaces.
"Rather than doing an in-house present swap... you could consider buying something for a shoebox, doing a Kris Kringle, and passing it onto us," she said.
"It's quite a nice way of showing the generosity, really, without the materialism, and ending up with something that you don't particularly want."
The pair also said that they greatly appreciate the support the community has given to this project each year.
"We just live in a really, really amazingly beautiful and generous community, and every year the two of us stand here and feel that in such a big way," said Ms Campbell Ross.
The Youth Shoebox Project will be accepting donated boxes until December 5. All contributions are welcome, whether a completed box, a single item, a message, or a donation towards these things.
For info visit the Facebook page at Youth Shoebox Project. You can also email the coordinators at jackie@bmrsg.org.au or sue@able2.net.au, or visit: https://able2.net.au/about-us/community-social-responsibility/.
