Blue Mountains Gazette
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Katoomba High student joins Sydney Flames

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 17 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Katoomba athlete Caitlyn Martin is one step further on her way to a professional basketball career after being signed up as a development player with WNBL team, the Sydney Flames.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.