Katoomba athlete Caitlyn Martin is one step further on her way to a professional basketball career after being signed up as a development player with WNBL team, the Sydney Flames.
The 18-year-old received the good news last month.
"I was a bit shocked but more excited," she said. "I was unsure about how many development players they were allowed to take and I was trialling against some very talented players, so when I was told I was being signed it was the best feeling."
Caitlyn, who was Katoomba High School's school captain this year, began playing basketball when she was five, dreaming since then of playing in the WNBL.
"I started out playing local comp at Blue Mountains Basketball Association and then started playing representative basketball for Blue Mountains," she said.
"I then moved to Penrith Basketball Association where I played for their division 1 rep teams for four years before moving to Northern Suburbs Basketball Association this year to play NBL1 and youth league.
"Professional basketball is definitely something I see as a potential career. It's always been something I've dreamed of doing as a job and I've got many years to work with, so I can see myself making that happen for myself."
Her current regime involves training five days a week, including training on court, working on skills and game play, followed by a workout in the gym.
She has just finished her HSC which was a challenge.
"It was quite tough balancing training and study but I found a way through it, so it wasn't all bad."
Caitlyn was also recently awarded a NSW Combined High School Sports Association Blue Award. The award is only presented to students who have "excelled on the sporting field, have displayed outstanding sportsmanship and have made great contributions to their school and sporting communities".
