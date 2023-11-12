Cannabis crop found in abandoned house in Katoomba

Police recently discovered an abandoned and derelict Katoomba house to be the scene of a cannabis crop.
On the evening of Wednesday November 1, police attended an address in the Upper Mountains town and found 64 cannabis plants.
Detective/Acting Inspector Darren Greaney said investigations are ongoing. If anyone has any information contact Katoomba Police on 4782 8199 with the reference E78909247.
Springwood Fire and Rescue crew came to the aid of an elderly man who was trapped in his car after a collision just before 10am on November 10. The man had started to make a right hand turn while driving on Springwood Avenue when a P-Plater driving behind him attempted to take over and ploughed into the driver's side of the car. The car door needed to be almost pulled off by police and fire brigade officers at the scene, to help the man out of his car. The female P-Plater was breath-tested at the scene after a policeman issued an on-the-scene arrest. He alleged she had been involved in another incident just prior to the car accident.
Around midnight on Saturday October 21, a hoodie-wearing thief stole a delivery of boxed baked goods from the rear of Dans Coffee Haus in Blaxland.
Police said the man was observed on CCTV stealing a delivery of boxed baked goods from the location and walking off towards Hope Street in Blaxland.
He is described as wearing a grey hooded jumper, black tracksuit pants with white and black sneakers. To help, call Springwood Police and quote E79581041 with information.
About 10pm on Monday November 6, Blue Mountains police attended a Katoomba home after concern was raised about an elderly neighbour who had not been seen over the weekend.
"As a result of what police sighted at the location, they called for the assistance of the NSW Fire and Rescue to gain access to the premises," said Detective/Acting Inspector Darren Greaney.
"Once inside police were able to locate the elderly resident in a state of distress. Police administered first aid until ambulance paramedics arrived taking over care before the man was conveyed to the Blue Mountains ANZAC Memorial Hospital for treatment."
Detective/Acting Inspector Greaney has urged the Blue Mountains community to check in on their elderly neighbours when appropriate.
He said Blue Mountains police also have resources at both Katoomba and Springwood Police Stations to help support our independent, elderly members of our community.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.