Cannabis crop found in abandoned house in Katoomba

Springwood Fire and Rescue crew came to the aid of an elderly man who was trapped in his car after a collision just before 10am on November 10. The man had started to make a right hand turn while driving on Springwood Avenue when a P-Plater driving behind him attempted to take over and ploughed into the driver's side of the car. The car door needed to be almost pulled off by police and fire brigade officers at the scene, to help the man out of his car. The female P-Plater was breath-tested at the scene after a policeman issued an on-the-scene arrest. He alleged she had been involved in another incident just prior to the car accident.