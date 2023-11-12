Blue Mountains Gazette
Cannabis crop found in abandoned house in Katoomba

By B C Lewis
Updated November 14 2023 - 9:39am, first published November 13 2023 - 6:00am
Police recently discovered an abandoned and derelict Katoomba house to be the scene of a cannabis crop.

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

