Historic chapel re-opens at Bodington, Wentworth Falls

The historic chapel at Bodington aged care facility in Wentworth Falls has re-opened.
The chapel has stunning views to Sydney across the middle and lower Blue Mountains. It has been closed for several years because of the COVID pandemic and then extensive damage to the roof and a wall after heavy rains.
The building was originally built when Bodington was a sanatorium for tuberculosis patients. Bodington later became a Red Cross hospital before being purchased, improved, and expanded by the present owners, Catholic Healthcare.
The chapel opened on Monday October 30 and a spokesperson for the facility said it will form an important part of residents' lives and will also be open to residents' families, friends, and staff.
Manager of Bodington, Helen Roberts, opened the chapel in a special ceremony.
She said "Bodington is a landmark in many ways. It is a landmark geographically, set in a wonderful location. It is a landmark in the provision of aged care. And it is a landmark to our residents, families and friends because we are a vibrant community in the Mountains".
"We want to enrich the lives of our residents. Our chapel is part of this. We will begin holding church services here very soon. But the chapel is also a quiet and beautiful place that is open to everyone connected with Bodington."
Bodington has strong connections with local churches, faith groups, and community groups in the Mountains and has a pastoral care department serving its 120 residents.
The service acknowledged and thanked religious representatives who serve at Bodington, including Fr Peter Lamont, Rev Zac Miles, Sr Colleen Holohan, and others. Resident Valerie Clarke read a Jewish prayer for help and healing.
Bodington and two other sanitoriums were built by George Sydney Jones. The sanitoriums were the idea of prominent businessman Sir Kelso King following the death of his wife in 1900. Medical opinion of the time deemed the Mountains climate and fresh air helpful to the patients, who were called consumptives. The Superintendent of another facility founded Bodington in 1908. Jones continued to develop and improve Bodington until 1921.
