Brad De Losa reflects on challenging World Team Timbersports win

Woodchopping legend Brad De Losa has finished 2023 holding the Stihl Timbersports Team World Championship trophy aloft again.
The Blackheath native captained The Chopperoos who emerged as the world champions for the eighth time.
The championships were held last month in Stuttgart, Germany.
De Losa said he enjoyed the trip and the opportunity be part of a team for a championship.
"I didn't have to do the individual event because I finished second in the Australian championships," De Losa said.
"They take the winner of that event as the individual and they take the top five guys over as the team."
De Losa said the qualifiers posed the first challenge for the team as they placed third.
"We were hoping to qualify number one, but things didn't go quite as smoothly for us in the time trial," De Losa said.
After the qualifiers the team went up against three well performing countries to make it into the final.
"We had to race Finland, which we had a good run against them and beat them," De Losa said. "Then we were against Poland, who were quite a strong team, which we beat. Then we raced New Zealand to go into the final and we beat them."
According to De Losa the USA, who they completed against in the final, were a country that posed the biggest threat to the Australian team.
"They had a pretty good team this year and they beat us in the time trial," De Losa said. "They had their nose in front of us all day until the final, where we were lucky enough to get the win over them."
De Losa said the final against the USA was an intense moment for the team as it was an incredibly close competition.
"We had our backs against the wall and a few of our changeovers were a little bit slower than we hoped for," De Losa said. "So to be under pressure like that and come out winners was great."
De Losa is winding down for the remainder of the year for a well earned break, but is set to kick things off again in early 2024.
"I won't have any major competitions until the middle of January and then the season will kick off in preparation for our trophy event in Cairns on the 16th of March," De Losa said
"Things will wind down over Christmas and then early in the year I will have to put my head down and get back into it in preparation for the champions trophy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.