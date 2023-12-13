Blue Mountains Gazette
Brad De Losa reflects on challenging World Team Timbersports win

By Reidun Berntsen
December 13 2023 - 4:30pm
Brad De Losa giving it his all during the world championships. Picture supplied
Woodchopping legend Brad De Losa has finished 2023 holding the Stihl Timbersports Team World Championship trophy aloft again.

