Repairs underway to restore electricity to Wentworth Falls

By Staff Reporters
Updated November 9 2023 - 3:28pm, first published 2:34pm
Endeavour Energy's website shows power outages at Wentworth Falls on Thursday, November 9. Picture Endeavour Energy
UPDATE: Endeavour Energy is reporting electricity has been restored to homes in Wentworth Falls following major outages.

