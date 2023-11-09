UPDATE: Endeavour Energy is reporting electricity has been restored to homes in Wentworth Falls following major outages.
The energy provider's website reported at 3.25pm that there were currently zero power outages in the Upper Mountains town.
2.20pm: Repairs are underway to restore electricity to Wentworth Falls.
Endeavour Energy has reported properties on both sides of the highway at Wentworth Falls are affected by the power outages, following thunderstorms about 2pm.
The energy provider expects power to be restored by 7.30pm, according to an update on its website posted at 2.13pm.
For updates visit: www.endeavourenergy.com.au/outages/current-power-outages
