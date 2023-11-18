Blue Mountains Gazette
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Fun run across Mountains smashes fundraiser goal for Springwood cop with breast cancer

TW
By Tom Walker
November 18 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

In the early hours of the morning, spirited riders turned up to Mount Victoria on bikes to show their support for local Sergeant Cynthia Walden in her battle with breast cancer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.