Fun run across Mountains smashes fundraiser goal for Springwood cop with breast cancer

In the early hours of the morning, spirited riders turned up to Mount Victoria on bikes to show their support for local Sergeant Cynthia Walden in her battle with breast cancer.
The 4.30am start on October 22 was the beginning of a fun run all the way down to Glenbrook, where Mrs Walden and a large crowd met the runners on their final leg.
Mrs Walden was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic breast cancer last December, and with the terminal diagnosis she is now on leave from her role at Springwood Police Station as a General Duties Supervisor.
In a swell of support, local police rallied to raise much-needed funds for Mrs Walden to aid in her treatment and living expenses, so she is able to spend precious time with her family and loved ones.
Originally started with a fundraising goal of $20,000, the final figure for the campaign saw it raise more than $48,000.
Mrs Walden said the day was "amazing".
"It's not easy to organise something like that. I'm really grateful to everyone," she told the Gazette.
At the fun run's ending point of Glenbrook Oval, there was a sausage sizzle run by a Blue Mountains Rotary cop, and cakes that were made by another officer. Coles Winmalee also donated drinks and fruit, and Sergeant Rob Capewell was instrumental in leading and organising the whole event.
At one point Pol Air was even going to land a helicopter on the oval.
"It was circling to land... but then believe it or not, whilst it was coming down it got a job and left," Mrs Walden said with a laugh.
"The whole day was so well done by everyone."
READ MORE:
Mayor Mark Greenhill joined the fun run at one point, as did Blue Mountains Police Area Command Superintendent Don Faulds.
"I thought that was really good, to get a boss to do one of those little fun runs is just amazing. So I was really proud of him," Mrs Walden said.
Mr Faulds said the day felt like "an absolute success".
"I think we had people that ran and rode the whole distance from Mount Vic all the way down to Glenbrook. And we had probably about 30 or 40 participants during the whole day, which was fantastic," he said.
He also expressed his thanks to the community, sponsors and donators who helped make the day special for Cynthia and her husband and son.
"For a very small lady she's got a very big personality in the office. She does care about her troops and her team members, she treats them all like family... she's a lovely, lovely person," he said of Mrs Walden.
One in seven women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and roughly half of all breast cancers occur in women with no specific risk factors other than sex and age. To learn more, visit https://www.cancer.org.au/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.