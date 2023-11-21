Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Plans for the Ritz at Leura to go before Land and Environment Court

JC
By Jennie Curtin
Updated November 21 2023 - 4:28pm, first published 12:30pm
Plans to convert the Ritz at Leura into a high-end nursing home will be debated in the Land and Environment Court from November 22.

