Shared zone for motorist and pedestrian safety around Jenolan Caves tourist precinct

By Staff Reporters
November 10 2023 - 11:00am
Traffic changes around Jenolan Caves
A number of speed limits around the Jenolan Caves precinct will be reduced to boost road safety, creating a shared zone for the thousands of motorists and pedestrians that visit the site every year.

