Traffic changes around Jenolan Caves

A number of speed limits around the Jenolan Caves precinct will be reduced to boost road safety, creating a shared zone for the thousands of motorists and pedestrians that visit the site every year.
Transport for NSW conducted a speed zone review of the Jenolan Caves shared precinct following a request from the Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust.
Transport for NSW Acting Regional Director West, Damien Pfeiffer, said the review acknowledged the ongoing impacts of a series of severe weather events at a number of sites on Jenolan Caves Road and considered a number of significant features of the road including narrow, windy sections, cuttings, steep drops and some passages passing through caves.
The review also considered the high pedestrian activity around the Jenolan Caves tourist precinct and the area's popularity among hikers in recommending a number of speed reductions.
"The Jenolan Caves precinct is a unique and popular tourist destination, attracting tourists from Australia and around the world," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"The Jenolan Caves Reserve Trust came to us expressing concern about the safety of pedestrians in the tourist precinct and, following a review, we've decided a 10km/h shared zone will be implemented from 90 metres east of the Grand Arch to 525 metres west of the Grand Arch.
"In addition, the speed limit on both approaches to the shared zone will be reduced from 40km/h to 20km/h for a distance of 540 metres east of the Grand Arch and 380 metres west of the Grand Arch."
The shared zone and speed reductions will come into effect from Monday, November 13, with new roadside signage being installed to advise motorists of the changes.
