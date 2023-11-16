Blue Mountains Gazette
Friday, 17 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Indigenous families welcomed at St Canice's with meet and greet event

November 16 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Continuing to develop their Indigenous learning program, St Canice's Primary Katoomba will be holding a meet and greet event for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander families from Katoomba and surrounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.