Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Radio Blue Mountains off the air following lightning strike

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated November 10 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Radio Blue Mountains is off the air indefinitely following a lightning strike.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.