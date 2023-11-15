War memorial funding for Wentworth Falls

A plaque to commemorate those who served and died in Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts will be installed at the Wentworth Falls War Memorial.
The upgrade is part of NSW Government funding from the Community War Memorials Fund.
Blue Mountains State MP Trish Doyle was proud to stand beside Lew Hird, the president of the Wentworth Falls Chamber of Commerce and Community, in welcoming the funding.
"This grant funding will ensure that those who served and died in Iraq and Afghanistan conflicts are acknowledged. Currently, the last conflict commemorated at this memorial, was the Vietnam War," Ms Doyle said.
"Our community is incredibly thankful for the sacrifices made by current serving members, and past servicemen and servicewomen and their families.
"This grant funding will help to ensure that our war memorials continue to stand proud in our community as a reminder of the contributions made to our nation and its military history," she said.
Wentworth Falls War Memorial will receive $4,950 in funding. The funding will also be used to steam clean the memorial, for regrouting and repointing work, and repainting the flag poles, bollards and chains around the memorial.
Mr Hird worked with staff from Blue Mountains City Council (that owns the memorial), to apply for the NSW Government funding.
Blue Mountains City Council mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The Wentworth Falls War Memorial has had a prominent place in the Wentworth Falls town centre since it was erected in 1920. It is a symbol of our gratitude, respect, and remembrance for fallen women, men and their families. It is appropriate for us to update this memorial to recognise and pay tribute to the sacrifices that have been made."
The war memorial is one of 13 across the state to receive a share of $125,000 in NSW Government funding.
Minister for Veterans David Harris said the grants awarded to the successful applicants for projects that will support war memorials in communities across NSW.
"It is wonderful to announce this important funding, which will be used for important projects around the state. Our communities are proud of their military history, and local war memorials are a vital part of our culture enabling us to reflect on over 100 years of our veterans' service and sacrifice," Mr Harris said.
Round 2 of the 2023/24 grant program opened on Remembrance Day, November 11, 2023.
"I encourage any community group or ex-service organisation in our electorate to review the status of our war memorials and to apply for funding for any restoration work that is needed," Ms Doyle added.
For more information visit https:/www.veterans.nsw.gov.au/heritage/community-war- memorials-fund/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.