Sold-out premiere for film chronicling local's 200km fundraiser run for Lifeline

It was one thing to hear that Katoomba-raised William Corlett had run 200 kilometres from Launceston to Hobart to raise money for Lifeline; it was another thing entirely to see the movie chronicling his journey.
At Mount Vic Flicks, on November 9, Mr Corlett premiered the documentary of his fundraising challenge - Project Impossible - to a sold-out audience.
Never one to go a half-mile, Project Impossible tells a story of turmoil and bittersweet triumph as Mr Corlett gives every last bit of his energy to complete his mission while raising more than $12,000 for Lifeline in the process.
His battle against blistering cold and bleeding toes was captured with deft showmanship by director Cameron Watt, creating a sleekly presented and tightly paced film that belies Mr Corlett's 30 hour struggle.
A project focused on raising awareness for suicide prevention and seeking help, the film is hoisted by Mr Corlett's immutable hope, and is injected with a healthy dose of humour that sent waves of laughter through the audience.
This included Mr Corlett's support team losing track of him at the run's beginning, the bucket used for toilet breaks, and a fruit salad being spilled on the floor minutes after being purchased - and then washed off and put back in the box like nothing ever happened.
After the screening a Q&A was held with the project's team, and door prizes were provided by sponsors #LOSTMTNS and Summit Gear.
READ MORE:
While Project Impossible was a herculean accomplishment, Mr Corlett said he felt he "failed" as he didn't reach the run's end within 24 hours, and didn't hit his fundraising goal of $200,000.
Rather than dwell on this, though, he's doubled down on his commitment to reach his fundraiser goals and complete Project Impossible, with his next challenge taking place much closer to home.
In June 2024, Mr Corlett will run more than 500 kilometres in the Mountains, the longest ever attempted continuous route through Blue Mountains National Park.
"I'm calling this one King of the Mountains. This will be what the Mountains means to me," he said to the audience after the film premiere.
"I don't care how long it takes me, I don't care how many runs I have to suffer through, I will raise $200,000 for Lifeline Australia.
"Because Australia's mental health needs to be talked about, because Lifeline saves lives, and because I made a promise to myself and I intend to keep it. And I know as long as I do not stop, I will not fail."
Support is available for those who may be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.