A water expert has raised concerns that plans by Centennial Coal to discharge contaminated water into the Coxs River will increase salinity and heavy metals within Sydney's main drinking water supply - Warragamba Dam
Dr Ian Wright, a professor of environmental science at Western Sydney University with more than 25 years' experience in the industry, has investigated plans by Centennial coal to pump up to 10 million litres of dirty mine water each day from Angus Place coal mine to its coal processing facility at Western Coal Services.
The mine water - which contains arsenic, selenium, ammonia and fluoride - would be combined with other water containing heavy metals then released into Wangcol Creek.
The creek is a tributary of the Coxs River, which flows into Warragamba Dam.
The proposed projects are integral for Centennial's plans to expand Angus Place coal mine beneath the Gardens of Stone State Conservation Area.
In a detailed report, Dr Wright says the proposal would lead to elevated levels of salinity, arsenic, zinc and other pollutants above Australian standards in the Wangcol Creek and the Coxs River and this will cause likely "environmental harm".
Environment groups and lawyers are now calling on Centennial to refer its plans for scrutiny under the Federal Government's 'water trigger' and for EPA NSW to stop giving the mining company a licence to pollute.
The NSW Department of Planning and Environment is currently assessing feedback on the plans, but environment groups and lawyers say the project may cause serious environmental impacts and must also undergo scrutiny by the Federal Environment Minister.
Under the Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act, the federal government has the power, known as the 'water trigger', to subject large coal mines to a rigorous assessment for the project's impacts on surface and ground water.
The Gardens of Stone Alliance is especially concerned that the pumping out of large quantities of mine water may result in the drying-out of and damage to unique wetlands due to a drop in the water table.
President of the Blue Mountains Conservation Society, Annette Cam, also said Dr Wright's report raised "grave concerns about the protection of both the Coxs River and Sydney's water catchment that need serious consideration from the state and federal regulators".
A Centennial spokesman said the company was "committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and reliable coal supply to Mount Piper Power Station now and into the future".
"This requires Springvale and Angus Place Mines to continue dewatering at rates equivalent to the natural water make of the mines.
"To facilitate this dewatering, Centennial is maximising the Springvale Water Treatment Plant capacity and seeking approval for an alternate discharge of Angus Place water, which is the subject to approval by the NSW Department of Planning and Environment."
The spokesman said Centennial was supporting the department "with all relevant information'.
