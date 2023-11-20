Next steps to beat plastic pollution in NSW

The NSW Government is ramping up efforts to tackle plastic pollution by inviting the public to have its say on helping to prevent 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste produced each year from causing harm to the environment and human health.
Local industry, businesses and the community are encouraged to share their feedback on the 'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' discussion paper.
Only 12 per cent of plastic waste is recycled and once thrown away, these products don't disappear. Instead, they pollute the environment, harm wildlife, pose a risk to human health and contribute to climate change.
"By 2050 there may be more plastic than fish by weight in the world's oceans," said Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle. "Plastic has become so widespread that we are constantly eating, drinking and breathing it in.
"NSW alone generates 800,000 tonnes of plastic waste each year and only 12 per cent of it is recycled."
'NSW Plastics: Next Steps' identifies and addresses items and materials that:
Items containing plastic such as lollipop sticks, cigarette butts, bread tags and heavyweight plastic shopping bags are some of the problematic products that could be redesigned or phased out.
Consultation is open until February 4, 2024. To participate in the future of plastics, visit: https://yoursay.epa.nsw.gov.au. All feedback will inform further actions to tackle problematic and unnecessary plastics.
"By working together, we can make a real difference and leave the environment in a better state for our children," said Ms Doyle. "An excellent local example of proactivity is the Katoomba Street Project, led by Kindlehill students, which aims to support cafes in Katoomba to transition to bulk milk supplies that will use 80 per cent less plastic than the containers currently used."
"The NSW Government wants to hear your thoughts on what plastic items we should target to minimise harmful impacts on the NSW environment, animals and communities."
