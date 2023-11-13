PHOTOS: Remembrance Day services, 2023

Blue Mountains residents have paid their respects at Remembrance Day services across the Mountains.
The community turned out to services including Blackeath, Lawson and Springwood in brilliant sunshine on Saturday, November 11.
Remembrance Day is held annually on November 11. At 11am, Australians are encouraged to observe one minute of silence to remember those who have died or suffered armed conflict.
