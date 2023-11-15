Blue Mountains City Council is running a new recycling trial until June 2024.
During the trial period, which started on November 13, residents can drop off household quantities of soft plastics for recycling for free at Blaxland and Katoomba waste management facilities.
Residents can also now drop off all e-waste (anything with a cord) for recycling at the facilities.
Council has teamed up with RecycleSmart who will collect the soft plastics and e-waste items and deliver them to their recycling partners for processing.
The new options will allow residents to divert waste from landfill and help the Blue Mountains transition to a circular economy.
The circular economy reduces waste by sharing, leasing, reusing, repairing, refurbishing and recycling existing materials and products as long as possible. In this way, the life cycle of products is extended and can minimise the amount of waste in landfills.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "As part of council's goal to transition the Blue Mountains to a circular economy, we have found a solution to assist residents to recycle their soft plastics and e-waste and help divert them from landfill.
"This means residents can confidently recycle soft plastics including bread bags, bubble wrap, cereal box liners, packets from lollies, chocolates and chips, resealable bags, grocery bags and plastic film.
"They can also recycle e-waste including all small appliances, DVD players, smartwatches, electric toothbrushes and more."
Visit www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/waste for a list of acceptable soft plastics and e-waste items that can be recycled.
