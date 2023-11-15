Blue Mountains Gazette
Blue Mountains City Council commences new soft plastics and e-waste recycling trial

Updated November 17 2023 - 3:59pm, first published November 15 2023 - 8:00pm
Soft plastics and e-waste can now be dropped off at Blaxland and Katoomba Resource Recovery and Waste Management Facilities for recycling.
Blue Mountains City Council is running a new recycling trial until June 2024.

