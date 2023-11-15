Talk recognises history and ongoing role of Linden Observatory

Linden Observatory's rich history and active role in promoting amateur astronomy will be featured in an upcoming talk.
As part of the ongoing Blue Mountains Stories: a moment in time temporary museum exhibitions at Katoomba Library, Ian Bridges from the Linden Observatory will speak at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on November 22 from 10am.
Linden Observatory - Past and Present will share an outline of the history of Linden Observatory and the work of its founder Ken Beames, together with the ongoing role the observatory plays in unlocking the of wonders of stargazing to budding citizen scientists.
Speaker Ian Bridges is a key figure and trustee at Linden Observatory, which is listed as a state heritage item on the NSW State Heritage Register in recognition of the unique contribution of Ken Beames to amateur astronomy in NSW.
The Observatory is operated by a trust to provide a place for the promotion of amateur astronomy and the conservation of Ken Beames' work.
The talk ties in with the current museum display at Katoomba Library, of significant objects from Linden Observatory.
The talk will be held in the Seminar Room at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on at 10am. For more information and to book, visit bmcc.nsw.gov.au/amomentintime.
