Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 15 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Talk recognises history and ongoing role of Linden Observatory

November 15 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ken Beames with his telescope. Picture supplied
Ken Beames with his telescope. Picture supplied

Linden Observatory's rich history and active role in promoting amateur astronomy will be featured in an upcoming talk.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.