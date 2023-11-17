Sights for Springwood's eyes as new murals cover commuter car park

The Springwood commuter car park is undergoing a transformation, thanks to a beautification project funded by the NSW Government's Department of Communities and Justice.
Delivered by Blue Mountains City Council, the project includes the installation of two new murals, as well as lighting and landscaping for the commuter car park area.
These improvements are designed to brighten the multi-storey car park, reduce graffiti, improve safety, and showcase the Blue Mountains vibrant artistic community.
Works have commenced with lighting installed and two murals completed by Blue Mountains street artists MAN.de and a collaboration between Scott Nagy and Krimsone.
MAN.de's mural features on the exterior wall of the car park stairwell, closest to the Springwood Train Station pedestrian underpass.
Her colourful design enlivens the stairwell with an oversized arrangement of flowers native to the region, including Pink Matchheads, Everlasting Daisies and Flannel Flowers, embraced by two arms.
MAN.de is passionate about the preservation and significance of Springwood's Indigenous flowers and plant diversity.
"These remarkable species have played an integral role in the culture and heritage of Traditional Owners for thousands of years," she said.
"By portraying native plants and animals in urban settings, I aim to emphasise this connection and remind us of our responsibility as caretakers."
The south-west facing exterior panels opposite Ferguson Road roundabout have been transformed by local street art legends, Scott Nagy and Krimsone. Both grew up in the Blue Mountains and have a personal connection to Springwood.
"We have both dreamt of painting this wall for over a decade," said Krimsone.
"It was on my local commute to primary school, the bus stop to high school and the commute to the train station in the early years of my studies at art school."
The subject of the mural, Birdwood Gully, was frequently explored by the artists throughout their childhood as shown through the young birdwatcher observing an endangered Regent Honeyeater. The track to Birdwood Gully begins just metres from the mural site.
Further landscaping works are planned to commence later this year, which will complete the transformation of the Springwood commuter carpark.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.