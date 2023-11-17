Blue Mountains Gazette
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Sights for Springwood's eyes as new murals cover commuter car park

November 17 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Springwood commuter car park is undergoing a transformation, thanks to a beautification project funded by the NSW Government's Department of Communities and Justice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.