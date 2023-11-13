Truck crash at Woodford, heavy traffic and significant delays

A truck crash at Woodford has caused heavy traffic conditions on the Great Western Highway between Woodford and Faulconbridge.
One of two westbound lanes are currently closed (lane 2), and motorists are advised to expect significant delays.
The truck had reportedly turned on its side near Appian Way on the Woodford bends, with the crash reported at 11.35am today (November 13).
The scene is being attended by emergency services and Transport for NSW. Drivers are advise to reduce speed and prepare to merge as they approach the crash site.
"Allow plenty of extra time to travel through the area, especially if you're heading west as traffic is heavy from Faulconbridge," Live Traffic reported at 3.55pm.
A lengthy salvage and clean-up operation is underway, with emergency services and traffic crews on site.
For up-to-date information see the Live Traffic website at: https://www.livetraffic.com/.
