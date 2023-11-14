A semi-trailer which tipped onto its side in Woodford caused massive delays on the Great Western Highway well into the evening on Monday, November 13.
At around 11.30am the truck, travelling westbound, attempted to turn a bend in the road and lost control, crashing onto its side near Appian Way on the Woodford bends.
A call made to Fire and Rescue NSW reported a person trapped.
The driver, a 34-year-old male, was out of the vehicle and being treated by paramedics when Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene.
He had suffered minor head injuries and was transported to Westmead Hospital for assessment.
The truck was carrying aerosols and cigarette lighters, with a large and heavy container to transport the goods.
The crash caused extensive delays on the Great Western Highway. One of two westbound lanes was closed, and diversions resulted in severe traffic buildup between Woodford and Faulconbridge.
The scene was attended by emergency services, Transport for NSW, motorway crew, and a heavy vehicle tow truck, as crews worked to clear the obstruction and right the truck.
Hazmat crews also attended the scene to contain a spill of the fuel additive AdBlue, a diesel exhaust fluid used in trucks.
Repairs to the road surface were also required, which were carried out by the RMS.
The highway was not fully reopened until 7.28pm, as reported on the Live Traffic website.
Police have confirmed there were no other vehicles involved in the incident, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, with both the driver and trucking company assisting police.
