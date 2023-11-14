Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Truck crash at Woodford, carrying aerosol and lighters, causes road damage and massive delays

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated November 14 2023 - 11:44am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A semi-trailer which tipped onto its side in Woodford caused massive delays on the Great Western Highway well into the evening on Monday, November 13.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help