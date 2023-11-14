Something magical is about to happen in the Dairy at the Megalong Valley, a historic shed next to the Megalong Valley Tea Rooms.
In the Elixir Lab, using modern alchemy, Sydney-based artist Janet Laurence will transform herbs and other botanicals gleaned from the gardens of Lot 101 into unique delicious brews. Stroll with a small group along a short track to the Dairy, for this tasting experience, previously offered in such far-flung places as China, Japan, Brazil, and now for the first time in Australia outside of Sydney. Sessions take place from noon to 4pm on November 25 and 26, lasting 30-minutes and costing $10 per person.
Janet Laurence exhibits nationally and internationally, examining our relationship to the natural world.
"This temporary botanical space is an immersive environment of interweaving science and art," she said. "Evoking wellbeing and wonder, the Elixir Lab gives us insight into the being of plants and the astounding variety of their sensations and tastes."
The event is part of the inaugural Lyrebird Festival - held from Thursday, November 23 to Sunday, November 26 - which celebrates the spectacular Megalong Valley. The festival commences with a live cinematic concert, Life on Land's Edge, by festival founders and directors, the Bowerbird Collective.
Festival-goers can join a range of activities, hear talks on environmental issues and passive architecture, as well as eat fantastic food, and enjoy six beautiful concerts, some in the day, and some in the evening, from six great Australian musicians: classical guitarist Andrew Blanch, chamber folk duo, Emily Sheppard and Yyan Ng, cellist Anthony Albrecht, violinist Simone Slattery, and Katie Yap on viola.
Tickets can be purchased separately for each event, with 'Pay what you can' options, and only $5 for each concert for children under 18. Or you can enjoy the whole festival with a festival pass, for a saving of $50 off the full price of all concerts, talks and walks. Make the Megalong Valley your destination for the last weekend of November. Bookings for all events are at the website www.lyrebirdfestival.com.
