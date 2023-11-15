Gavin Bowles has been making noise across the Blue Mountains, Sydney and many other parts of the country for well over a decade.
But his new band Gavin Bowles & The Distractions has only just released their debut album, Phoning It In, in October of this year (for fans of 70s, 80s pop-rock).
Phoning It In is a sharp, no-holds-barred album of zippy pop-rock songs dealing with heartbreak, boredom, anxiety and nostalgia. The album is sonically driven by The Distractions' incredibly tight and nuanced performances; flourishes of bright guitars, hop-along bass lines and watertight drum grooves paint an adoring landscape for Bowles' heart-on-your-sleeve lyrics.
"This album was a lot of fun to make. We're incredibly proud of it and happy to be sharing it with everyone, especially at our shows," said Bowles.
The last few weeks has seen the band touring up and down the Australian east coast, but will wrap up the Phoning It In tour on home turf at Katoomba's Station Bar on Saturday, November 25.
"We love to get out and about and play anywhere we can, but we especially love playing shows in the Mountains - and Station Bar is one of our favourite venues," said Bowles.
The album is available to stream on all platforms and is also available on CD and a limited edition pink vinyl version. For more information, see www.gavinbowlesmusic.com.
