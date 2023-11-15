An Orange man feels like he's fallen down the rabbit hole of good fortune after the revelation he had won a magical $200,000 in the most recent Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw
The unnamed man won the guaranteed first prize of $200,000 with a ticket he bought at Blackheath Newsagency.
The winning ticket was drawn on November 14 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1632.
"I've got my wife here and she's grinning like a Cheshire cat!" he laughed. "Thank you very much.
"It's worked out perfectly, actually. We've been doing some renovations, and this is going to cover the lot."
He said the most he has previously won is a chook at the pub "so this is awesome".
Each week the man treats himself to one $5 ticket, two $2 tickets, and a Powerball entry.
"We're very pleased. We might even be able to retire earlier now," he said.
Blackheath Newsagency owner Doug Forsyth said he and the team were thrilled to have sold a first prize winning entry.
"It's a great feeling. We met the winning bloke yesterday and he had no idea when he checked his ticket," he said. "We last sold a first prize winning entry in 2018, so it's great news we've finally sold another.
"Congratulations to the lucky man and we wish him all the best with his prize."
The Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot prize is now $9.64 million for draw 1633, while the Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot prize is now $6.48 million for draw 10810.
