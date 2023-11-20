Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Katoomba's quiet hour has been extended to give an everyday break to customers and staff at Coles

By B C Lewis
Updated November 21 2023 - 8:36am, first published November 20 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Feel like grabbing something quick for dinner but don't want to drag your sensory overloaded children through a noisy supermarket?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help