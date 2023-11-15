Glenbrook movie director Heath Davis's new film takes a "real" look at Christmas.
Said Davis: "I love Christmas movies. The setting of Christmas alone provides rich human themes for dramatists to examine in their storytelling.
"However, I've never really seen a Christmas movie that actually depicts the reality of what the holiday season truly is for many of us."
For him, Christmas miracles were in short supply.
"In fact, most years Christmas was/is a time for crippling stress, anxiety, malaise and economic struggle; all underpinned too often by alcohol abuse.at.
"That said, somehow we always survived through resilience, friendship, community, humour and hope - the true meaning of Christmas. Above all, Christmess is a celebration of the human spirit, the kindness of strangers and the healing power of forgiveness; a timeless message, which perhaps now has more meaning and significance than ever before."
Christmess tells the story of a washed up actor, Chris Flint (Steve Le Marquand), who takes a job as a suburban strip mall Santa Claus where he encounters his long estranged daughter. With the support of his caring sponsor, Nick (Darren Gilshenan), and a young, sharp tongued, musician in recovery named Joy (Hannah Joy of ARIA winners Middle Kids), Chris sets about staying sober in order to win his daughter's forgiveness for Christmas.
Advance screening at Glenbrook Cinema on Monday, November 27 at 7pm. Includes Q&A with Davis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.