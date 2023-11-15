Following on from their sell-out 2022 season in Chichester Valley, Shakespearience Australia is bringing their much lauded production to the heights of Mount Victoria.
Running from November 30 to December 2, Blue Mountains Shakespearience is an immersive theatrical experience where the performance is not just seen, but lived.
Blue Mountains Shakespearience presents a tour de force version of the magical mayhem of A Midsummer Night's Dream. Lovers quarrel, fairies play tricks, and labourers become actors. The bush comes alive with costumes inspired by bushland themes, and iconic Australiana.
Set alongside the majestic historical buildings and bushland wilderness of the heritage-listed Grange Property, prepare to be taken on an immersive exploration of the bushland pathways, and a trek through the classic tales of Shakespeare.
Presented with rousing passion by a driven company of experienced Shakespearean actors, this production will have you rolling in the aisles (or bushtracks, as the case may be).
Shows will be 6pm-8.30pm Thursday and Friday, with two special shows on Saturday, December 2 - a matinee show from 1-3.30pm and an evening show with the option of after show soiree, featuring drinks, canapes, a talk on Shakespeare, and mingling with the actors. Tickets available at trybooking.com.
