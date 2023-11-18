Blue Mountains Gazette
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Rally in Katoomba for a ceasefire in Gaza

November 18 2023 - 2:23pm
The first of a series of rallies calling for a ceasefire in Gaza has been held in the Mountains.

Local News

