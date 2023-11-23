PSO's special Christmas show

Penrith Symphony Orchestra presents a very special event, The Family Christmas Concert, to celebrate and share the joy of the festive season.
Revel in a program featuring much-loved favourites, including carols, popular tunes and the timeless classic, Tchaikovsky's Nutcracker.
This wonderful family friendly event takes place on Sunday, December 3, at 3pm.
The orchestra is excited to welcome dancers from Glenbrook Ballet Theatre, who will dazzle and twirl, as they collaborate with PSO in a performance of the Nutcracker Suite by Tchaikovsky.
This fairy-tale story of imagination and wonder is sure to delight young and old alike.
In the festive spirit, there are even more guests, with The Penrith Youth Orchestra making a special performance appearance. Select musicians from the ensemble will also be joining PSO for the entire afternoon program of entertainment.
Of course, no celebration would be complete without all the trimmings; everyone can join in for a selection of carols and songs. There may even be an appearance by a surprise guest from the North Pole.
Join PSO, the dancers from Glenbrook Ballet and Penrith Youth Orchestra for The Family Christmas Concert, led by Artistic Director, Paul Terracini.
The performance will begin at 3pm on Sunday, December 3, at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre.
Seats are selling fast, so don't delay in securing yours. Tickets are available at the box office, on the web at thejoan.com.au or call the box office on 4723 7600.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.