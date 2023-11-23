Celebrate the International Day of People with Disability at Penrith Regional Gallery.
Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest will host No Boundaries Open Day celebrating the talent of artists with disability through free activities, talks and performances.
The day will include a pop-up exhibition with artworks from No Boundaries and All In Art Groups, drop-in art workshops, live music and an interview with No Boundaries artists.
No Boundaries Art Group are a group of diversely abled artists in residence in the Gallery's Sonia Farley Studio where they meet weekly to continue their decade-long vision to inspire people who live with disability to experience the power of creativity.
Drop-in workshops include watercolour, drawing, drama games with The Joan's Access Ensemble, plus live music in the café courtyard by Jerrah Patston.
There will be an opportunity to meet and chat to artist Tim Smith while he is making art, as well as an in conversation with artists Kevin Finlayson and Lisa Sheldrick interviewed by Ebony Whiteman, co-founder of We Are Studios.
No Boundaries Open Day is free and on at Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest on Sunday, December 3, from 10am to 3pm. RSVP to gallery@penrith.city.
More information can be found at www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/no-boundaries-open-day/.
