Blue Mountains Gazette
Sunday, 19 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Local sculptor making new artwork for Blackheath

November 18 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Blue Mountains sculptor Joel Mitchell has been selected to create a new public artwork as part of the Blackheath Village Centre upgrade project.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.