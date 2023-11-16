Blue Mountains Gazette
Friday, 17 November 2023
Local winners at NSW Tourism Awards

November 16 2023 - 11:00am
Fairmont in Leura won bronze in the NSW Tourism Awards in the business event venues category.
Three local businesses have picked up honours at this year's NSW Tourism Awards.

