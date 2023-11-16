Three local businesses have picked up honours at this year's NSW Tourism Awards.
Ask Roz Blue Mountains won a bronze medal in the Tourism retail, hire and services category.
The Fairmont Resort at Leura picked up bronze in the business event venues category.
And Blue Mountains Stargazing won bronze in the tour and/or transport operators class.
The awards were presented at a dinner held in Sydney on November 8.
