TEDx artist Corinne Loxton has new exhibition

November 16 2023 - 3:14pm
Recent Katoomba TEDx speaker, artist Corinne Loxton, will open her Blaxland home gallery next month to showcase her most recent works from the Capertee Valley and the Blue Mountains.

