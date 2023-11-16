Upgrades to sections of the Great Western Highway between Katoomba and Lithgow will no longer be funded by the federal government after a review of major projects.
The infrastructure review found a number of projects that "do not demonstrate merit, lack any national strategic rationale and do not meet the Australian government's national investment priorities. In many cases these projects are also at high risk of further cost pressures and/or delays."
It then listed projects which will not receive federal funding at this time, including "construction of east and west sections" of the planned highway upgrade.
READ MORE:
The east section is Katoomba to Blackheath, the west section is Hartley to Lithgow.
The central section is Blackheath to Hartley, where a tunnel has been mooted as the best option but both federal and state governments have withheld any funding for at least two years.
Work already under way at Medlow Bath and around the Coxs River Road intersection will continue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.