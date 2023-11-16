Folk legend Eric Bogle announced for 2024 Blue Mountains Music Festival

Folk legend Eric Bogle will be performing at the 2024 Blue Mountains Music Festival.
Bogle describes himself as "a respected folk singer who has been inflicting his music on innocent bystanders from New York to Nimbin for the last 40 years".
Last at the Blue Mountains festival in 2014, he will be appearing in trio format with Pete Tichner and Emma Luker.
New to the bill is sensational Canadian duo, Quote The Raven, who will deliver a harmonious blend that's incomparable.
Also having a long awaited return to the festival are Adelaide residents/Scottish sensations, The Borderers. Jim, Alex and the band will shake up the stage with unforgettable and energetic Celtic shows.
Appearing for the first time are locals Runcible Spoon, a duo with close harmonies and witty lyrics about family life and also the amazing Gypsy sound of The Raduga Trio whose raw Gypsy style will take audiences on an Eastern European musical journey with audience participation through dance, clap and singalong. Local contemporary folk singer-songwriter Steve Appel, aka King Curly, will also be making a long-awaited return with his three-piece ensemble.
These wonderful acts along with the previously announced energetic bands like Gnoss (Scotland), Gangar (Norway) and The Crooked Fiddle Band, will make BMMF 2024 an unforgettable experience.
The 2024 Blue Mountains Music Festival will be held in Katoomba from March 15-17. Earlybird weekend tickets available for a limited time. Bookings and more details at bmff.org.au
