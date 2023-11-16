Folk legend Eric Bogle announced for 2024 Blue Mountains Music Festival

Appearing for the first time are locals Runcible Spoon, a duo with close harmonies and witty lyrics about family life and also the amazing Gypsy sound of The Raduga Trio whose raw Gypsy style will take audiences on an Eastern European musical journey with audience participation through dance, clap and singalong. Local contemporary folk singer-songwriter Steve Appel, aka King Curly, will also be making a long-awaited return with his three-piece ensemble.