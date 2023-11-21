Championing the podcast: Comedy 'Gone Bush' is passion project from local actor

Beth Champion has worked with top tier celebrities, having recently filmed an improv scene with Barbie star Ryan Gosling for his new upcoming movie.
Yet her recent pride and joy is a purely local effort, with her newly produced comedy podcast Gone Bush set to launch on audio streaming platforms on November 24.
Gone Bush is a twist on modern storytelling in more than one way; a sitcom conveyed entirely by audio, set in the Blue Mountains, and funded by local businesses that have been woven into the story.
The podcast follows a group of six co-workers who visit the Blue Mountains for a corporate retreat, but get lost on the way.
"They get a guide called Ferret who is not very good at his job, he's actually a handyman," said Ms Champion.
"So he doesn't really know the bush and they get lost, but they kind of find themselves amongst the squabbles along the way, and with what happens within."
Gone Bush is adapted from a stage play of the same name by Brett Danalake and Iaian Triffitt, and is filled to the brim with satirical wit and local references.
Without the freedom to face product labels towards a camera, Ms Champion took on unique methods to recognise the podcast's sponsors.
"I said to [businesses] 'I'm going to give you a sonic brand. So we want to hear what your brands are like in our story'," she said.
"So I did things like opening a bottle of Dry Ridge with the sound of pouring it... opening Hillbilly Cider, eating pizza, [opening and eating] chocolates."
Ms Champion said she hopes the podcast will not only provide a fresh and humorous perspective on the Mountains, but will help contribute to local tourism.
"If people follow [the podcast]... that's a really generous thing to do. They are supporting everyone involved," she said.
"It shines a light on this region, hopefully in a comedic way, which I don't think has happened enough. Let's apply comedy to tourism."
Gone Bush can be found on podcast streaming services including Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, and more.
For more info, to see a list of sponsors, or to listen to Episode 1, visit the website at: https://www.gonebush-bluemtns.com.au/.
Fans of Ryan Gosling will also be able to catch Ms Champion next year in The Fall Guy, where she has a one-shot scene with the star where her dialogue was cut and she was asked to improvise.
"So Ryan and I were like: 'What are we gonna say? Should we do this, should we do that?' So we kind of improvised some dialogue, which was very fun," she said.
