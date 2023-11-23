In 2022 in response to the lack of childcare in the Mountains two local mothers created a co-working with creche service called Bub Hub.
Last month the non profit organisation was the lucky recipient of small incidental grants from three local Blue Mountains councillors.
Labor councillor Romola Hollywood advocated that $200 be donated to the service, with fellow Labor Cr Nyree Fisher recommending $100 and Greens Cr Sarah Redshaw also recommending another $100 go to the community childcare business. The $400 council donation was approved unanimously at the October 31 council meeting.
A further $400 is expected to be granted later this month via Greens Cr Brent Hoare and Mayor Mark Greenhill. But the Bub Hub will still need more funds to continue into their second year of service.
Bub Hub was launched in June 2022 with 15 parents and their children trialling the initiative. Since then around 80 parents and 95 children have used the service.
It appeals to parents who need the flexibility to work and study with their children close by. Parents remain on site while children are cared for by qualified early childhood professionals near by.
The program has operated from Wentworth Falls, Winmalee and Springwood. They are also a fully insured mobile creche care service.
Bub Hub's co-founder Sarah O'Carrigan said they were "very happy" to have recently received some council funding via the minor community projects grant.
In their first year of business they had also been "fortunate to receive some small grants and funding support from Bendigo Community Bank, Zonta Club of the Blue Mountains, and Fresh Perspective Landscapes".
"This enabled us to cover our overheads (building rents, insurances, booking software systems, creche resources, and wi-fi) as well as offer subsidised rates to families on lower incomes.
"We have subsequently delivered subsidised childcare without government funding," she said.
The team is working to secure funding to run Bub Hub across the Mountains.
"In lots of ways, year two is looking trickier. Our small grants and donations are currently running low, and more families are needing financial support to attend due to the cost of living crisis.
"Mortgages, rents, household bills and food have to take precedence over childcare. This is all very counter-productive in the strides towards gender equity and providing opportunities for early childhood education and care experiences to all children."
Ms O'Carrigan said the lack of childcare and parental support in the Mountains has had a profound affect on the mental health of families.
"In particular mothers who often hold the most responsibility as primary carers."
They are currently fundraising "to ensure we can keep our session fees affordable for families, and also continue to offer subsidised rates for families in need".
Macquarie MP Susan Templeman visited Bub Hub in its first week and at the time said: "Finding suitable childcare is a real challenge in the Mountains, and this is a terrific example of two women looking for an innovative solution".
Bookings for the service can be made via their website https://bubhubbluemountains.carrd.co/ "
