Blue Mountains Council will spend more than $1.2 million on landslip remediation at Katoomba Falls Road and on two other Mountains slopes.
The tender for the work was approved unanimously at the October 31 council meeting.
Rix Group Pty Ltd will now work on stabilising three slopes at Katoomba Falls Road and Wells Street in Katoomba and Gardiner Cresent in Blackheath.
A report to the council said the council had suffered "major asset damage as a result of numerous severe weather events. The council is in a position with Transport for NSW to undertake remediation works under Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements".
The 11-week program involves the "construction of a reinforced concrete batter using soil nails" to prevent further landslides as well as "drains and shotcrete facing". It will likely require lane closure of at least one lane.
The council meeting was told there were 67 landslips that had affected local roads as a result of damaging floods in recent years.
Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill has said the damage bill from natural disasters, throughout the Mountains has topped $400 million.
