Blue Mountains Gazette
Saturday, 18 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

'I love sharing the stories of our amazing people': Debut book for local podcast host

Updated November 17 2023 - 2:49pm, first published 11:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Winmalee resident Jonathan Robinson-Lees has penned his first book, titled Redefine Success: making the shift from doing to being.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.