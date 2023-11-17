'I love sharing the stories of our amazing people': Debut book for local podcast host

Winmalee resident Jonathan Robinson-Lees has penned his first book, titled Redefine Success: making the shift from doing to being.
Drawing on the inspiring conversations on the Passion and Perspective Podcast, Robinson-Lees hopes that his reflective, non-fiction piece resonates with the local audience.
"I am passionate about the Blue Mountains and I love sharing the stories of our amazing people. Whether it has been a conversation with an artist, athlete, musician or writer, every single story has been fascinating," said Robinson-Lees.
"Listening first-hand to their inspiring journeys has had a profound impact on - it struck me that each of us are successful, in our own unique way."
The Passion and Perspective Podcast features guests from the Blue Mountains sharing their reflections from the world of arts, sports and entertainment. With more than 55 episodes produced, there has been a consistent theme that has emerged, which helped form the basis for Redefine Success: making the shift from doing to being, said Robinson-Lees.
"The notion of internalised capitalism - that we need to be busy to be successful - is rampant and it is really impacting people. Through this book I encourage people to understand that true success is internal, that we should all find what is important to us and to design a life around that."
Jonathan Robinson-Lee's debut book is available now. Search Redefine Success: making the shift from doing to being on Amazon, or contact Jonathan directly at jonathan@passionandperspective.com.au.
