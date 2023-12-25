The best million dollar streets in the Mountains

It's one of Leura's most prized streets for cliff and valley views and now it is confirmed that Olympian Parade is also the most expensive street in the Mountains and the outer west.
Olympian Parade is number one on a list of the 50 top streets in the area according to new research by property data firm Suburbtrends. The firm has determined the top streets in the Blue Mountains and outer west areas based on price estimates.
There are 39 homes in Olympian Parade and the estimated median house value is $2.089 million.
Streets in Leura dominated the list. Other top addresses included Fitzroy Street (median of $1.921 million) and Sublime Point Road, ($1.789 million) both in Leura.
Rounding out the other top spots in the Mountains are James Randall Place in Glenbrook ($1.752 million), Brooklands Road in Glenbrook ($1.749,500 million), Lone Pine Avenue in Leura ($1.743 million) and St Georges Road ($1.742 million) in Leura. West Street (1.724 million) and Balmoral Road ($1.714 million) in Leura are also sought after.
Also ranking highly are Brook Road ($1.699 million) and Denise Avenue in Glenbrook ($1.694 million), as well as Easter Street ($1.685 million) and Everglades Avenue ($1.637 million) in Leura. Other notable mentions include Surveyor Abbott Drive ($1.634 million) and Explorers Road, Glenbrook ($1.63,500 million), Jersey Avenue, Leura ($1.627 million), Daniel Williams Place, Glenbrook ($1.606 million), as well as Wright Street ($1.605 million) and Saddler Way, Glenbrook ($1.602,500 million).
Blaxland's Thomas Way ($1.632 million) and Mulheran Lane ($1.601 million) in Wentworth Falls had one mention each - making the list of the 20 top streets in the Mountains (and the top 43 streets for the Mountains and Outer West). The other top streets for the wider region came from Silverdale, near Warragamba and Glenmore Park.
Catriona Swan, an agent with Belle Property, said the street's position offers an extraordinary vista.
"The value of a view is hard to quantify, but we see evidence of higher prices for comparable houses if there is a view or an outlook that gives buyers a real sense of being in the Blue Mountains," Ms Swan said.
"Location is always one of the top principles of good real estate investment, and who wouldn't want to wake up each day to the valley views of our beautiful Mountains?"
Ms Swan said "pre COVID-19 anything walking distance to cafes and shops was sought after by those looking for the village lifestyle, but during the lockdowns, we saw people wanting to distance themselves from neighbours, and properties on larger blocks with features like vegetable gardens and chook sheds were very popular".
She added "each township in the Mountains has its own unique charm, but the village ambience of Leura coupled with the proximity to world-class National Park walks and views make it the top of many buyers' wish lists."
"It doesn't surprise me that streets like Olympian Parade, Fitzroy Street, and Sublime Point Road are popular streets as they combine all of these elements and often offer character-filled homes on larger established garden blocks providing the tree-change lifestyle that many buyers are looking for.
Suburbtrends' Top 50 Streets report employs a comprehensive methodology using an automated valuation model (AVM) to estimate the value of each house on a street.
According to Suburbtrends, to ensure statistical significance, the methodology excludes streets with fewer than five computer-generated estimates.
Suburbtrends director Kent Lardner told ACM the data could help buyers locate the pockets of suburbs where the most expensive houses were concentrated.
"Then applying the same principle as 'worst house best street' if you can locate an affordable house in these pockets or streets, you can often enjoy room for price growth," Mr Lardner said.
"The computer model does not rely only on sales in the street, it creates a model estimate for 'all' the houses it can in the street, then calculated the median of these modelled results."
"Primarily I think it's the charm of the streetscape that captures the imagination of prospective buyers - cottagey houses with pretty gardens in peaceful leafy settings with some Blue Mountains ambience from the surrounding natural wonders of the region are a winning combination for buyers from Sydney," Ms Swan added.
