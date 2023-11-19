Blue Mountains Gazette
Wednesday, 22 November 2023
Home/News/Latest News

Shining light on wit and genius of Oscar Wilde at Katoomba gallery

Updated November 20 2023 - 9:33am, first published 8:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"I have put my genius into my life and only my talent into my works," Oscar Wilde fibbed, having liberally sprinkled his genius over the likes of Salome and The Importance of Being Earnest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help