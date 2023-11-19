Beyond Oscar, the writers will include Shand (best known as The Sydney Morning Herald's Walkley Award-winning theatre and music critic), Dylan Thomas and Carol Major. Join them for complimentary refreshments when they shine their unique light on the wit, the aesthete, and, yes, the genius that was Oscar at Rex-Livingston ART + OBJECTS, 182 Katoomba Street on Sunday, December 3 from 4.30-6.30pm, $25. RSVP: info@rex-livingston.com. Cash only.