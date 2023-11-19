"I have put my genius into my life and only my talent into my works," Oscar Wilde fibbed, having liberally sprinkled his genius over the likes of Salome and The Importance of Being Earnest.
Now Dreams of Falling celebrates the man, the myth and his work with a special show called Wilde about Oscar. Consisting of John Shand (spoken word, percussion), Rebecca Daniel (1741 violin, vocals) and Leigh Birkett (guitars), Dreams of Falling magically combines diaphanous music with poetry and prose.
Beyond Oscar, the writers will include Shand (best known as The Sydney Morning Herald's Walkley Award-winning theatre and music critic), Dylan Thomas and Carol Major. Join them for complimentary refreshments when they shine their unique light on the wit, the aesthete, and, yes, the genius that was Oscar at Rex-Livingston ART + OBJECTS, 182 Katoomba Street on Sunday, December 3 from 4.30-6.30pm, $25. RSVP: info@rex-livingston.com. Cash only.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.